Brittany Boltinhouse Says She Lost Miss North Carolina USA Crown Over Conservative Beliefs

Boltinhouse and her legal team frame the move as "shameful cancel culture" targeting her religious and conservative beliefs, vowing in court that "Brittany Boltinhouse will not be canceled" as first runner-up Myla Hadley takes over the title ahead of the Miss USA pageant.

Pageant organizers say they removed her after reviewing resurfaced posts where she allegedly used the N-word, while Miss USA CEO Thom Brodeur stressed the brand "does not tolerate racism" and said her apology "does not change the outcome."

Former Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse has hired a North Carolina law firm to challenge what her attorneys call the "wrongful and unjustified" decision to strip her crown.

Former Miss North Carolina USA Brittany Boltinhouse isn't walking away from her crown without a fight. Days after being stripped of the title amid controversy over resurfaced social media posts that reportedly included repeated use of the N-word, Boltinhouse has hired a North Carolina law firm to challenge her removal. According to The New York Post, attorneys for the 27-year-old are calling the decision "wrongful and unjustified" and arguing that pageant organizers have failed to publicly identify the specific conduct that led to her dethronement.

Patrick Mincey of Mincey Bell Rhoades said that Boltinhouse "rightfully earned and won" the Miss North Carolina USA title "through merit, achievement and the profound public support of millions across the world." "The pageant organizers have persistently refused to identify any specific conduct that would justify stripping Brittany of her title," Mincey said, accusing organizers of abandoning "due process, fairness, and transparency." He added, "The truth and evidence will be revealed in a court of law." A Blaize Productions, which operates Miss North Carolina USA, announced Boltinhouse's removal following what it described as "a thorough review of recently surfaced information." The organization said it reached the decision after multiple conversations and consultation with the Miss USA Organization. Although pageant officials did not publicly detail the material they reviewed, North Carolina outlet NCBeat reported that old posts attributed to Boltinhouse under the username "Sosa the Stallion" showed her repeatedly using the N-word between 2017 and 2019.

Miss USA President and CEO Thom Brodeur subsequently addressed the controversy in unequivocal terms. "The Miss USA brand does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia, nor language that strips any person of their dignity—whoever they are," Brodeur said. He confirmed Boltinhouse had apologized but added, "That does not undo the harm, and it does not change the outcome." Boltinhouse and her attorneys are now offering a different explanation for her removal. Her legal team characterized the situation as "shameful cancel culture" targeting her for her religious and political beliefs. Boltinhouse similarly said that she believes her views played a role. "All I can say is that I think and believe that my title was ripped from me because of my beliefs," she said. "I am proud of my faith—I am proud of my standards."