Quinton Aaron Accuses ‘Spiritual Wife’ of Trying to Murder Him Amid Ongoing Family Feud

A new statement from Quinton Aaron has introduced serious allegations into an already complex situation surrounding his recent hospitalization.
The actor, best known for his starring role in The Blind Side, now claims that the woman who previously identified herself as his “spiritual wife” may have committed attempted murder.
In remarks shared with TMZ, Aaron said he believes she “was trying to take [him] out,” adding that he views her actions as malicious and that he is distancing himself from her entirely.
Aaron also stated that he has made his position clear “publicly, to family, close friends, and the hospital staff” that he does not want any contact with her moving forward. Instead, he said his focus is on “recovery, faith, family, and career.”
The woman at the center of the dispute, Margarita, has denied the accusation. She told TMZ she did not attempt to harm Aaron and described the claim as false.
“I love him,” she said, adding that she has encouraged him to prioritize his health. She also pointed to Aaron’s documented medical history, suggesting his hospitalization is unrelated to her.
Margarita further pushed back on Aaron’s characterization of her spirituality. “I’m a spiritual woman of God,” she said, disputing his claims and attributing any negative framing to tensions with his family.
These latest claims come after weeks of developments tied to Aaron’s medical emergency and personal life. The situation began when he collapsed at home after losing feeling in his legs while walking upstairs.
He was transported to a hospital in Atlanta, where doctors later diagnosed him with a spinal stroke and a severe blood infection. During the early stages of treatment, he required life support.
While Aaron was hospitalized, Margarita publicly described their relationship as a spiritual marriage, stating, “We are spiritually married. We are tied as one.”
She also acknowledged that she remains legally married to another man, explaining she is separated and working toward finalizing a divorce.
Aaron’s family quickly challenged her claims, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the relationship and her involvement in his care. In a statement, they said they had uncovered “alarming details” and would be investigating further.
Relatives also moved to limit access to Aaron during his recovery, which resulted in Margarita being barred from his hospital room.
Tensions escalated when Aaron’s brother, Jarred, obtained a temporary restraining order requiring Margarita to stay away from him and other immediate family members.
Aaron has publicly supported that decision, stating, “I fully support my brother and thank him for protecting me and my family.”
Since regaining consciousness, Aaron has been described as alert and actively participating in his recovery, including practicing writing and engaging in cognitive exercises.
He has also indicated that he plans to address the broader situation in more detail once he has fully recovered.