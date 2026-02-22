Quinton Aaron Accuses ‘Spiritual Wife’ of Trying to Murder Him Amid Ongoing Family Feud

A new statement from Quinton Aaron has introduced serious allegations into an already complex situation surrounding his recent hospitalization. The actor, best known for his starring role in The Blind Side, now claims that the woman who previously identified herself as his “spiritual wife” may have committed attempted murder.

In remarks shared with TMZ, Aaron said he believes she “was trying to take [him] out,” adding that he views her actions as malicious and that he is distancing himself from her entirely. Aaron also stated that he has made his position clear “publicly, to family, close friends, and the hospital staff” that he does not want any contact with her moving forward. Instead, he said his focus is on “recovery, faith, family, and career.” The woman at the center of the dispute, Margarita, has denied the accusation. She told TMZ she did not attempt to harm Aaron and described the claim as false. “I love him,” she said, adding that she has encouraged him to prioritize his health. She also pointed to Aaron’s documented medical history, suggesting his hospitalization is unrelated to her. Margarita further pushed back on Aaron’s characterization of her spirituality. “I’m a spiritual woman of God,” she said, disputing his claims and attributing any negative framing to tensions with his family.