Anne Hathaway Faces Fresh Criticism Over Alleged Treatment of Hollywood Hairstylist

Journalist Kjersti Flaa also questioned Hathaway’s apology over their tense 2012 interview, saying the actress never followed through on an invitation to reconnect.

Hairstylist Emmanuel Miller alleges Hathaway treated him like a servant and questioned his professionalism after he sought permission to honor a prior commitment to Tom Hanks.

Anne Hathaway said she cannot trust rude people, especially those who mistreat workers “just trying to do their job.”

Anne Hathaway's comments about treating people with respect have come back to haunt her after a Hollywood hairstylist accused the Oscar winner of making him feel like a servant on set. Journalist Kjersti Flaa revisited the allegations in a Sept. 28 episode of her Flaawsome Talk YouTube series, highlighting what she described as a contradiction between Hathaway's recent remarks about workplace courtesy and hairstylist Emmanuel Miller's account of working with the actress. The controversy centers on a recent Fandango interview promoting Hathaway's psychological thriller Verity. Asked to complete the sentence "Never trust someone who...," Hathaway answered, "Is rude."

She elaborated that she particularly dislikes people who mistreat workers simply trying to do their jobs. "When somebody's just, like, trying to do their job and someone gives them attitude or, like, doesn't appreciate how hard it is to do something like serve a table for eight to 10 hours," Hathaway said, describing behavior she finds unacceptable. Flaa wasn't buying it. "Isn't that just fascinating how she says that she cannot trust people who are rude, and especially rude to people who are just trying to do their job?" the journalist asked. Flaa connected those comments to her earlier interview with Miller, a veteran Hollywood hairstylist who has worked with numerous A-list actors.

According to Flaa's account of Miller's allegations, Hathaway allegedly treated him as though he were her servant during their time working together. Miller also claimed Hathaway criticized his professionalism to others after he sought permission to fulfill a previous commitment to style Tom Hanks' hair on another production. Flaa also revisited her own uncomfortable history with Hathaway, dating back to a press junket for 2012's Les Misérables. During that interview, Hathaway declined to discuss the weight she lost to portray Fantine and rejected a question about how her privileged upbringing informed her portrayal of a woman experiencing poverty. "That's a very personal question," Hathaway responded to the latter. The interview resurfaced in 2024, prompting renewed discussion about Hathaway's interactions with entertainment journalists. Flaa subsequently revealed that Hathaway's publicist contacted her with a personal apology from the actress.