Morris Chestnut Was Offered $1,500 a Week to Say One Word on ‘A Different World’—Then Lost the Role

Chestnut broke through as Ricky Baker in 1991’s Boyz n the Hood and now appears in Season 4 of Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt.

Producers ultimately cut the role, and Chestnut later crossed paths with a then-unknown Martin Lawrence during another sitcom audition.

Morris Chestnut said the prospect of earning $1,500 a week to say “hi” as a cafeteria worker on A Different World convinced him to pursue acting seriously.

Morris Chestnut didn't need a starring role on A Different World to realize there was money to be made in Hollywood. All it took was an audition for a cafeteria worker, one line of dialogue, and the chance to earn $1,500 a week. He never landed the part, but the experience helped convince him to pursue acting seriously. During an October 8 appearance on Tank and J. Valentine's R&B Money podcast, Chestnut recalled auditioning for the NBC sitcom as a young actor with an agent. The assignment was simple: stand behind the cafeteria counter, smile at the female students walking past, and say hello. That was it. One word.

Chestnut said his agent called a few days later to explain that producers wanted to check his availability. If the job went forward, the weekly pay would be $1,500. “All I heard was $1,500,” Chestnut recalled. “I said, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.’ I said, ‘How much?’” Then he started doing the math. “So if I'm saying hi for $1,500 a week, what's Dwayne Wayne doing?” Chestnut remembered wondering, referring to Kadeem Hardison's character. The chance to earn that kind of money for such a small role changed how Chestnut approached his career.

“At first we were just kind of having fun,” he explained, describing his early auditions with friends. But after hearing the potential paycheck, his thinking shifted: “Oh yeah, yeah, I got to go after this.” There was just one problem. The role disappeared before he could book it. “They wrote that role out,” Chestnut said, confirming he never appeared in the episode. And that wasn't his only brush with Hillman College. Chestnut recalled returning for other A Different World auditions, including one where he encountered a young Martin Lawrence before the comedian became a television star.

“Martin wasn't Martin yet, but he was there at the audition,” Chestnut said, remembering Lawrence entertaining the other actors waiting outside. “There were roles on A Different World that I didn't get,” he added. Chestnut eventually landed his breakthrough role as Ricky Baker in John Singleton's 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, launching a career that would include The Best Man, The Brothers, Two Can Play That Game, and Think Like a Man. Meanwhile, A Different World became a defining sitcom of its era, with Debbie Allen helping transform the fictional HBCU into a setting for stories about Black college life, politics and culture. The show is back in the spotlight after Netflix’s September revival brought Kadeem Hardison and several original cast members back to Hillman. The sequel has already been renewed for a second season.

Chestnut, meanwhile, is appearing in Season 4 of Hulu's Reasonable Doubt alongside R&B Money host Tank.