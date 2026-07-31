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Doja Cat performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Malice, Pusha T and Pharrell Williams attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Doja Cat Jokes Pharrell and Pusha T Have 'Looked the Same for 100 Years'

The 'Vie' artist praised Pusha T and Pharrell's ageless appearances during a Twitch livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams38 minutes ago

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