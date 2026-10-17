'90 Day Fiancé' Star Kara Leona Drags Guillermo Rojer's Career: 'Where's Your Uniform, Sir?'

Guillermo disputed Kara’s account by warning fans to “be careful with what you believe,” while Kara moved on to Season 2 of 90 Day: Hunt for Love.

The 90 Day Fiancé star said Guillermo’s inconsistency left her unable to trust him as a provider, contrasting it with his criticism of her OnlyFans work and joking, “Where’s your uniform, sir?”

Kara Leona accused estranged husband Guillermo Rojer of repeatedly abandoning career plans, including opportunities to run her family’s business, launch a landscaping company, write a children’s book, and join the Air Force.

Kara Leona has another bone to pick with estranged husband Guillermo Rojer, and this time she’s targeting his work ethic. The 90 Day Fiancé star accuses Guillermo of bouncing between career ambitions without following through, saying she spent years trying to help him establish himself financially while he criticized how she earned her money. During an appearance on the Reality Gays podcast, Kara unloaded on Guillermo's alleged inability to maintain a career, questioning how someone who repeatedly challenged her morals could fail to meet what she considered his responsibilities as a husband and father. Her frustration also extended to his decision to abandon their final attempt at reconciliation on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

"I never thought Guillermo wouldn't show up," she admitted. "It was shocking. Never, it never even crossed my mind." But what bothered Kara wasn't just his departure. It was what she described as the contradiction between Guillermo's moral standards and his actions. "I think what's so interesting about Guillermo is that he, like, really puts himself as, like, on a high, like, moral horse," she said, mocking his claims of having a "strong moral compass." According to Kara, that moral compass apparently didn't extend to following through on difficult commitments. "When push comes to shove and things get hard and challenging," she said, Guillermo "doesn't show up." Kara wasn't particularly interested in pretending she's made every decision perfectly, either. "I might be a crazy b*tch, but, like, I am reliable through and through," she declared. "I will show up for my friends, I will do the hard thing."

And when the conversation turned to Guillermo's employment history, Kara came prepared with examples. She claimed her family initially offered him an opportunity many aspiring entrepreneurs would welcome: the chance to take over an established business. According to Kara, her mother was preparing to retire, and the family was willing to let Guillermo run the company after he immigrated to the United States. "You can come to America, you can take over this successful company," she recalled telling him. "It was all laid out. All he had to do was show up and do the things. Couldn't do that." When that arrangement didn't materialize, Kara said Guillermo decided he wanted to start a landscaping business. So, the family bought him a truck.

The landscaping business, however, allegedly never got off the ground. "My guy didn't even look at a piece of grass for six months," Kara said. Then came another career pivot: Guillermo reportedly wanted to write a children's book, and Kara claimed she began researching illustrators and publishing companies to help make it happen. That project also stalled, according to her account. But Kara’s biggest target was Guillermo's interest in joining the Air Force.

"Because he decided one day, woke up and decided he wanted to be a pilot," she said. Then came the punchline: "Where's your uniform, sir?" The accusations are the latest installment in a public dispute that has continued well beyond the couple's separation. During an Oct. 14 appearance on the Decisions, Decisions podcast, Kara made similar allegations about Guillermo's employment history, arguing that his inability to establish a consistent career left her questioning whether she could depend on him financially. "He had a million and one dreams, but like it never was coming to fruition," she said. "I was starting to understand that I can't trust him to be the provider."

That frustration provides another dimension to the conflict that dominated their appearances on 90 Day: The Last Resort: Kara's decision to produce adult content. Guillermo objected to her OnlyFans work, insisting that the explicit material violated his personal boundaries and his expectations of marriage. He ultimately made clear that he wasn't willing to remain in the relationship if she continued. Kara, meanwhile, maintained that the income was necessary as she faced the prospect of supporting herself and their son, Nicolas, following their separation. "It only crossed my mind truly because I was about to face single parenthood," she previously explained. The couple's problems weren't limited to money or adult entertainment. Their relationship also deteriorated amid disagreements over parenting, trust, Kara's music career, and their increasingly incompatible expectations of married life.

During The Last Resort, Kara said their son spent six days a week with her, an arrangement she referenced again while discussing Guillermo's dependability on Reality Gays. Their marriage ultimately collapsed when Guillermo left the couples retreat before the recommitment ceremony and delivered his decision to end the relationship in a letter rather than appearing alongside Kara. His departure became another point of contention, particularly because Kara insists she had no idea he wouldn't attend. Guillermo, however, hasn't stayed completely silent as his estranged wife continues to discuss their marriage publicly. After Kara appeared on Decisions, Decisions, he responded beneath an Instagram reel promoting the interview: "Here we go with the crazy story... People be careful with what you believe."

Kara has since moved forward with her television career, joining the second season of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, which premiered Oct. 5.