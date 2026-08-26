‘Menace II Society’ Star Samuel Monroe Jr.’s Wife Fights Mother’s Conservatorship Bid

The Menace II Society actor remains hospitalized after meningitis spread to his spine and brain, leading to MRSA pneumonia, seizures, brain swelling, life support, dialysis and multiple brain surgeries.

Stewart denies misusing GoFundMe donations or Monroe Jr.’s film residuals and accuses Patton of seeking control of his finances, while Patton questions whether the couple is legally married.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s wife, Shawna Stewart, is fighting his mother Joyce Patton’s conservatorship bid, saying the actor wanted her to manage his medical and financial decisions.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s months-long medical crisis has now spilled into court, with the Menace II Society actor’s mother seeking a conservatorship while his wife pushes back against the effort. According to TMZ, Monroe Jr.’s mother, Joyce Patton, has petitioned to establish a conservatorship over her son as he remains hospitalized and unable to manage his own affairs. His wife, Shawna Stewart, is challenging the move and says Monroe Jr. had previously made it clear that he wanted her — not his mother — to handle his medical and financial decisions.

Stewart also accused Patton of being motivated by money rather than Monroe Jr.’s care. Patton’s court filing reportedly raises questions about a GoFundMe Stewart established to help cover medical expenses and whether Stewart has access to Monroe Jr.’s film residuals. Stewart denied taking any of his money and told TMZ she believes the conservatorship effort is instead aimed at gaining control over his finances. The dispute also extends to the status of Stewart and Monroe Jr.’s relationship. Patton has questioned whether the couple is legally married and claimed they have not lived together in approximately 15 years. Stewart disputed that account, saying she and Monroe Jr. have two children together, have maintained an on-and-off relationship in recent years, and lived together during portions of that time. Asked about proof of their marriage, Stewart declined to provide documentation to TMZ but said Patton “is in for a surprise.” The case has already moved deeper into the probate process. According to court documents cited by TMZ, an attorney has been appointed to represent Monroe Jr.’s interests, while his medical records have been ordered released to a probate investigator.

Monroe Jr., whose credits also include Set It Off, Tales from the Hood and The Players Club, remains hospitalized.