'Menace II Society' Star Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Family Faces Heartbreaking Decision

Key Takeaways
- Actor Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for roles in 1990s Black cinema like Menace II Society, is in a medically induced coma on life support in Los Angeles, where doctors warn he may be left in a vegetative state.
- His wife, Shawna Stewart, says his brain swelling, seizures, three brain surgeries, and a partially collapsed lung have erased earlier signs of improvement, and the family will wait on several more CT scans before deciding whether to withdraw life support.
- Monroe Jr.’s crisis began with meningitis that Stewart says went untreated for eight months due to misdiagnosis and later escalated with MRSA pneumonia, leading to life support, dialysis, multiple blood transfusions, and a GoFundMe to help cover mounting medical costs.
Samuel Monroe Jr.’s family may soon face the decision they have spent months hoping would never come. The Menace II Society actor remains on life support in a Los Angeles hospital, where doctors have warned his family that he could be left in a vegetative state. His wife, Shawna Stewart, says the family plans to wait for several more brain scans before determining what comes next.
Monroe Jr. is currently in a medically induced coma after his condition deteriorated despite earlier signs of improvement. Stewart told TMZ that swelling in her husband’s brain remains a major concern, with enlarged ventricles unable to properly contain cerebral fluid and seizures resulting from the complications. He has undergone three brain surgeries, while his left lung has also partially collapsed. Doctors are continuing CT scans to evaluate his brain condition.
The latest update represents a devastating reversal for the actor, whose family had reported encouraging progress earlier in his hospitalization. At one point, doctors were able to discontinue dialysis after his kidney function improved and take him off blood pressure medication.
Monroe Jr. was also able to breathe without a ventilator for four hours and had become alert enough to respond to questions by moving his head.
Now, however, his family is preparing for the possibility that those gains may not lead to a meaningful neurological recovery. Stewart said doctors believe her husband could ultimately remain in a vegetative state. The family has agreed to allow another three or four CT scans before reviewing the results and determining what comes next. That decision could include withdrawing life support if the scans indicate that Monroe Jr.’s condition is not expected to improve.
The actor’s medical crisis began months earlier with meningitis. Stewart previously said that Monroe Jr. contracted the infection while filming in Las Vegas roughly 18 months before his April hospitalization but was repeatedly misdiagnosed.
“Because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months,” she said. By the time doctors identified the infection, Stewart said, “it had already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.”
His condition later became even more severe when he developed MRSA pneumonia, requiring life support, dialysis and multiple blood transfusions.
Monroe Jr. is best known for his work in Menace II Society, but his résumé stretches across several movies closely associated with 1990s Black cinema. He also appeared in Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood and The Players Club.
His family launched a GoFundMe in April as his hospitalization and medical expenses continued.