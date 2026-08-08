GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Pop Culture

'Menace II Society' Star Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Family Faces Heartbreaking Decision

The actor's family is weighing a heartbreaking medical decision after three brain surgeries, seizures, and a devastating health setback.

'Menace II Society' Star Samuel Monroe Jr. May Be in a 'Vegetative State'
Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Actor Samuel Monroe Jr., best known for roles in 1990s Black cinema like Menace II Society, is in a medically induced coma on life support in Los Angeles, where doctors warn he may be left in a vegetative state.
  • His wife, Shawna Stewart, says his brain swelling, seizures, three brain surgeries, and a partially collapsed lung have erased earlier signs of improvement, and the family will wait on several more CT scans before deciding whether to withdraw life support.
  • Monroe Jr.’s crisis began with meningitis that Stewart says went untreated for eight months due to misdiagnosis and later escalated with MRSA pneumonia, leading to life support, dialysis, multiple blood transfusions, and a GoFundMe to help cover mounting medical costs.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s family may soon face the decision they have spent months hoping would never come. The Menace II Society actor remains on life support in a Los Angeles hospital, where doctors have warned his family that he could be left in a vegetative state. His wife, Shawna Stewart, says the family plans to wait for several more brain scans before determining what comes next.

Monroe Jr. is currently in a medically induced coma after his condition deteriorated despite earlier signs of improvement. Stewart told TMZ that swelling in her husband’s brain remains a major concern, with enlarged ventricles unable to properly contain cerebral fluid and seizures resulting from the complications. He has undergone three brain surgeries, while his left lung has also partially collapsed. Doctors are continuing CT scans to evaluate his brain condition.

The latest update represents a devastating reversal for the actor, whose family had reported encouraging progress earlier in his hospitalization. At one point, doctors were able to discontinue dialysis after his kidney function improved and take him off blood pressure medication.

Monroe Jr. was also able to breathe without a ventilator for four hours and had become alert enough to respond to questions by moving his head.

Now, however, his family is preparing for the possibility that those gains may not lead to a meaningful neurological recovery. Stewart said doctors believe her husband could ultimately remain in a vegetative state. The family has agreed to allow another three or four CT scans before reviewing the results and determining what comes next. That decision could include withdrawing life support if the scans indicate that Monroe Jr.’s condition is not expected to improve.

The actor’s medical crisis began months earlier with meningitis. Stewart previously said that Monroe Jr. contracted the infection while filming in Las Vegas roughly 18 months before his April hospitalization but was repeatedly misdiagnosed.

“Because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months,” she said. By the time doctors identified the infection, Stewart said, “it had already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.”

His condition later became even more severe when he developed MRSA pneumonia, requiring life support, dialysis and multiple blood transfusions.

Monroe Jr. is best known for his work in Menace II Society, but his résumé stretches across several movies closely associated with 1990s Black cinema. He also appeared in Set It Off, Tales from the Hood, Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood and The Players Club.

His family launched a GoFundMe in April as his hospitalization and medical expenses continued.

Related Stories

'Menace 2 Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Experiences 'Miraculous' Recovery
Pop Culture

'Menace II Society' Actor Samuel Monroe Jr. Shows Signs of Improvement After Life Support

After undiagnosed meningitis, MRSA pneumonia, and weeks on life support, Samuel Monroe Jr. is showing signs of improvement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo97 days ago
Ving Rhames Hospitalized After Collapsing in Restaurant
Pop Culture

'Mission: Impossible' Star Ving Rhames Briefly Hospitalized After Restaurant Scare

The ‘Mission: Impossible’ star collapsed at a Los Angeles restaurant and was taken to the hospital — he has since been released and is recovering.

Bernadette Giacomazzo102 days ago
Kyle Rittenhouse Hospitalized After Venomous Spider Bite
Pop Culture

Kyle Rittenhouse Shares Hospital Photos After Brown Recluse Spider Bite

Inside his viral posts, hospital photos, and the claimed brown recluse bite that put the polarizing 23-year-old back in the spotlight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo95 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App