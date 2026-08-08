'Menace II Society' Star Samuel Monroe Jr.'s Family Faces Heartbreaking Decision

Monroe Jr. is currently in a medically induced coma after his condition deteriorated despite earlier signs of improvement. Stewart told TMZ that swelling in her husband’s brain remains a major concern, with enlarged ventricles unable to properly contain cerebral fluid and seizures resulting from the complications. He has undergone three brain surgeries, while his left lung has also partially collapsed. Doctors are continuing CT scans to evaluate his brain condition.

Samuel Monroe Jr.’s family may soon face the decision they have spent months hoping would never come. The Menace II Society actor remains on life support in a Los Angeles hospital, where doctors have warned his family that he could be left in a vegetative state. His wife, Shawna Stewart, says the family plans to wait for several more brain scans before determining what comes next.

The latest update represents a devastating reversal for the actor, whose family had reported encouraging progress earlier in his hospitalization. At one point, doctors were able to discontinue dialysis after his kidney function improved and take him off blood pressure medication.

Monroe Jr. was also able to breathe without a ventilator for four hours and had become alert enough to respond to questions by moving his head.

Now, however, his family is preparing for the possibility that those gains may not lead to a meaningful neurological recovery. Stewart said doctors believe her husband could ultimately remain in a vegetative state. The family has agreed to allow another three or four CT scans before reviewing the results and determining what comes next. That decision could include withdrawing life support if the scans indicate that Monroe Jr.’s condition is not expected to improve.

The actor’s medical crisis began months earlier with meningitis. Stewart previously said that Monroe Jr. contracted the infection while filming in Las Vegas roughly 18 months before his April hospitalization but was repeatedly misdiagnosed.

“Because of this negligence, the meningitis went untreated for eight months,” she said. By the time doctors identified the infection, Stewart said, “it had already spread not only to his spine but also to his brain.”