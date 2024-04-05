'Sopranos' Actress Drea de Matteo’s Son Hates Her OnlyFans Career But She Reminds Him How Lucrative It Is

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has revealed what she told her son who was upset with her OnlyFans career.

In her visit to The Sage Steele Show on Wednesday, de Matteo explained that her son isn't fond of her latest career path even though she's been making a lot of money. According to the actress, she had to give her son some tough love to explain that he's going to have to deal with it because her job as an OnlyFans model has allowed her to take care of herself and her family.

"'Do you like that jacket you just asked me to buy you?'" de Matteo said she asked her son. "'You like all the things that you want that make you happy? You like that new PC that you begged for for Christmas? Because you wouldn't have that shit if Mommy didn't show her ass!"

She added, "That shuts him up because he's a little greedy little bastard, too, sometimes. I mean, he's 12, you know?"