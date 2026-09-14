Pop Culture

Martha Stewart, 85, Says She's Been Thinking About Sharing Nudes

Stewart recently celebrated her 85th birthday, but that isn't stopping her from sharing a racy Instagram post.

Martha Stewart attends the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner on September 10, 2026 in New York City.
Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Martha Stewart teased “releasing my nudes” alongside a sultry Instagram selfie, though she offered no further details.
  • Some commenters suspected the 85-year-old’s post could promote a lipstick or lip gloss collaboration, while others embraced the possibility of more racy content.
  • Stewart became the oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model at 81 in 2023 and said she hoped the milestone would inspire people to try new things at any age.

Martha Stewart is no stranger to a racy post on social media, and she’s teased her Instagram followers that more could be on the way.

The iconic businesswoman and TV personality, who recently celebrated her 85th birthday with a photo of her enjoying a hot tub in her swimsuit, shared an up-close selfie on Instagram on Monday (Sept. 14). In the post, she’s seen sporting shiny, nude-coloured lips and blowing a kiss to the camera. “I’ve been thinking about releasing my nudes,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Multiple people in the comments section suggested that it could be promotion for an upcoming collaboration with a lipstick or lip gloss brand, but others expressed their excitement for an opportunity to see a little more of Martha Stewart. She’s no stranger to sharing swimsuit pictures, at least, as she has repeatedly posted pictures showing how great she looks despite her age.

In 2023, Stewart made history as the oldest swimsuit model to grace the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. She was 81 at the time, and said she was “thrilled” to make an appearance in the issue alongside fellow cover stars Megan Fox, Brooks Nader, and Kim Petras.

“My motto has always been: 'When you're through changing, you're through,'" she wrote at the time. "So I thought, why not be up for this opportunity of a lifetime? I hope this cover inspires you to challenge yourself to try new things, no matter what stage of life you are in." She also appeared on the Today Show to discuss the cover and said she doesn’t think about “age very much,” but jumped at the opportunity to cover the issue because she learned it would be historic.

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