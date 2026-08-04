Martha Stewart Turned an 85th Birthday Hot Tub Dip into an Iconic Moment

The lifestyle mogul celebrated her milestone birthday on August 3 by sharing a swimsuit photo on her Instagram Stories, lounging in a brand-new hot tub with perfectly styled hair and her trademark confidence fully intact. Keeping the caption short, Stewart declared, "The new hot tub is AMAZING!"

If there were any questions about whether Martha Stewart planned to slow down at 85, she answered them from a hot tub.

The post quickly became the latest addition to Stewart's growing collection of viral, age-defying social media moments. She also marked the occasion with a celebratory video shared by Marquee Brands, the company behind her lifestyle empire, featuring birthday wishes from a host of familiar faces.

Among them was Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, who described Stewart as "an icon" and "a legend."

The birthday update also offered another look at Stewart's ongoing renovations at her Skylands estate in Seal Harbor, Maine. Earlier this year, she revealed that the property's outdoor spaces—including a massive pool project—were undergoing a significant makeover ahead of summer.

"Pool house construction must commence, terracing and landscaping must be completed, and outdoor furniture restored and readied," Stewart wrote in April. She added that she was excited to see the finished space filled with "kids and friends."

The latest post continues a year in which Stewart has leaned into the persona that's made her one of the internet's most unlikely social media stars. In recent months, she confidently declared herself "a very good catch," explaining that she knows "how to cook," "how to clean," and "how to keep a house."