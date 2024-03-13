Karrueche Tran Selling Feet Pics on Onlyfans Is Giving Some People Anxiety About the Economy

Karrueche Tran is officially selling feet pictures on OnlyFans, prompting many to joke about our crumbling economy. Tran, however, says she's simply making a "smart play" by entering the feet pic market.

The 35-year-old actress recently shared a link to her OnlyFans page, which is simply titled Karrueche's Feet, alongside a preview of what subscribers can expect. She's been posting on OF for at least a month, but her latest post seems to have made more people aware of the page for the first time.