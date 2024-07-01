Druski Shoots His Shot After Flirty Interaction With Taraji P. Henson at the BET Awards

Freshly single after his split from Rubi Rose, comedian Druski has a message for Taraji P. Henson following their flirty interaction at the 2024 BET Awards.

Druski joined BET Awards host Henson to introduce one of the musical acts on Sunday, June 30, and he immediately made it clear how he feels about her. "Taraji, Taraji, Taraji," said Druski, 29, while wiping his forehead with a napkin. "You alright boo boo?" said Henson, 53, as she tried to help him.

"Whoa whoa whoa, c'mon now... I don't need no help from those Grammy-nominated hands, them Oscar-nominated hands you got right there," he said as he backed away. "You said Grammy, maybe that's coming," she replied. Druski mentioned that he has a record label now, but he indicated that wasn't exactly what he had in mind. "We ain't doing that, I'm with you for another reason, baby girl," he continued as they both laughed.

"I'm holdin' it down for the big fellas," he said. "You know, I like to be warm," she added. He joked that it's "not winter no more," but she suggested she likes "shade," too. "I see you number one on social media," said Henson, referring to Druski topping Complex's list of the funniest people on the internet right now. "That's what they're saying," he said.

"I'm proud of you. I'll let you know about us though later, we'll talk," she said, to which Druski responded by backing off for a moment before approaching her just seconds later. "You said later!" he said. "Stay out of my DMs," she joked.

When Druski shared the post on social media, he added, "I NEED TARAJI."