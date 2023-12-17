Darius McCrary Arrested for Failing To Pay Child Support a Second Time

Darius McCrary, famous for his role as Eddie Winslow in Family Matters, was arrested last month for failing to pay child support, according to jail records obtained by TMZ.

According to the outlet, McCrary was arrested on Nov. 27 for a felony charge of not paying child support. The court docs stated he had an outstanding payment due of $52,788.04 as of March 12, 2019.

He had initially pled not guilty at his arraignment, and the judge set his bond conditions at $13,197.01 and forced him to be monitored by a GPS device. Online records state that McCrary is still sitting behind bars.

McCrary has been in this issue before. In 2015, he was arrested on a similar charge and had to pay $5,500 in back child support. Two years after that, the actor claimed he only made $500 and was unable to commit to the child support payments.

The divorce between McCrary and his estranged wife, Tammy Brawner, was officially finalized in 2019 following a two-year legal process that saw the actor having to pay his ex $1,366 per month in child support.

Another actor who had to pay child support was Al Pacino. The legendary actor's girlfriend Noor Alfallah filed for custody of their son back in November. Page Six reported that the 83-year-old had been ordered by a judge to pay his lady over $30,000 a month in child support.

Court documents show that the judge mandated Pacino to pay $110,000 to Alfallah before starting the monthly payments. He also has to pay $13,000 for a night nurse, and for any additional medical expenses that aren't covered by health insurance, and each year, he has to deposit $15,000 into an education fund for his son.