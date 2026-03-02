Big Sean Shares Video of His Mother Hiding When He Put Denzel Washington on FaceTime

Big Sean shared a hilarious video on Instagram that showed his mother hiding after he put her on FaceTime with two-time Oscar winner Denzel Washington. The Detroit rapper recently linked up with the legendary actor, who he revealed used to know his mother, Myra Anderson. “Y’all my mom n Denzel Washington used to run scenes together back in the day,” he wrote in the caption for a carousel post that included pictures of him with Washington, and a brief video showing Washington chatting to the rapper’s mom. “I had to throw them on phone… Life beautiful beautiful when it comes full circle.”

In the video, Washington could be seen talking to Sean’s mom, while she attempted to hide her face from the 71-year-old actor. Before she focused on supporting Sean’s music career, Anderson was an actor in her 20s.

“Mom, you not gonna put yourself on camera?” asked Sean with a laugh. “She ain’t putting herself on camera, oh she’s gonna be mad at you later,” Washington added. “You’ll get him later, don’t worry about it.” Anderson also reflected on running scenes together with Washington back in the day, and said that he used to come over to her apartment “a lot” at the time. “Get out of her, you got to show me your face!” Washington responded. She went on to describe one of the scenes they did together after he asked for more details, all while she continued not showing her face during the call, not even for a brief moment.

In the comments, Sean added, “My Momma really hid her face soon as she seen Denzel face on FaceTime… like it took less than a tenth of a second to realize it was Denzel.”

In an interview with E! News last year, Sean spoke about how much his mother supported her from an early age, abandoning her acting dreams to help him follow his own.

“She knew what it was like to have a dream and chase it,” he said. “She knew what it was like to pursue something and see it come to fruition, even if it was just for a little bit. … She made her dream come true to a certain extent. She was making a lot of money from doing commercials. She was living in Manhattan and had a nice apartment with my dad.”