21 Savage Accused of Cheating Adin Ross in Card Game During Gambling Stream: 'They're Scratched, Bro'

21 Savage is catching heat after he appeared to cheat during a gambling stream with Kick streamer Adin Ross.
During their recent stream on Thursday, Feb. 1, the two were putting down significant wagers during a card game. Close to the end of their time playing cards, 21 Savage was down $400,000 when fans in the chat appeared to notice a member of the rapper's entourage gesture towards a card as Ross briefly turned away to look at his computer. It appeared as though he picked out a marked card, which was a Queen.
Ross paid attention to the chat and was informed by some of the audience that 21 Savage might have cheated on the wager, which ultimately won him $250,000. "They're scratched, bro," Ross said, later showing the examples of the scratched cards to the camera.
When 21 Savage was shown the scratches on the cards, he appeared surprised. "Man, get the fuck out of here," he said, to which Ross asked if he was "tripping" or not. "You're tripping," 21 Savage said. They went through an unopened pack of cards together to see that those ones didn't have the same marks on them. Despite the allegations of cheating, they agreed to call off the wager. Ross stressed, however, that the cards weren't 21 Savage's.
Earlier in the same stream, during which they played NBA 2K24, Ross said that he was intending to use his winnings to buy a car for his sister and his friend.
It's important to note that nothing has been confirmed and for all we know it could have just been a stunt that both were in on. Regardless, the moment caught the attention of fans on social media, with some calling him "dumb" for allegedly attempting to cheat in front of so many viewers, while others seemingly praised him for getting a one-up on Ross despite it being shortlived. There was also the suggestion that it was all planned and scripted, as many discussed on the popular sub-Reddit LivestreamFail.
Streamer Adin Ross previously used the platform Twitch, where he gained a large following, but has since moved to Kick after he was banned from the platform multiple times. He often has guests on the stream including Soulja Boy, Chris Brown, Anuel, and Rick Ross.
He's also garnered criticism in the past for platforming hateful figures, most prominently far-right misogynist and alleged sex offender Andrew Tate. Per Rolling Stone, he invited white supremacist Nick Fuentes on his stream multiple times in 2023.