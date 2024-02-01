50 Cent Responds to 21 Savage Calling Him a Big Inspiration

21 Savage has nothing but respect for 50 Cent. And the feeling is apparently mutual.

The Atlanta-raised rapper praised Fif during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, after he was asked about his decision to enter the rap game. The host pointed out the similarities between 21 and 50 Cent, as both rose to fame after experiencing near-fatal attacks.

“How old were you when you said, ‘You know what? I can do this,’” Sharpe asked. “I mean, I think 50 was a guy that was in the game, end up getting shot nine times, turned his life around. I don’t know if 50 is a role model of yours. I think I read somewhere that you said Three 6 Mafia [was an inspiration].”

“I liked their music growing up, but I ain’t really know much about Three 6 Mafia,” 21 said. “I knew about Project Pat, like, his story, but I ain’t really know about Three 6 Mafia, as a whole story. 50 Cent was a thousand percent [an inspiration]. I looked up to him growing up too, ’cause he told his story more than a lot of other artists. He had a movie and all type of shit. So I knew his story a little more. I was inspired by his story.”​​​​​​​

21 said he had dabbled in music growing up, but didn’t pursue it seriously until after he was shot six times on his 21st birthday in 2013.

“That’s when I really started trying to rap for real,” he said. “I had made songs, playing around and shit with friends, but that’s when I really started putting my money into it.”

50 caught wind of the comments and took to Instagram to return the kind words.