50 Cent Responds to 21 Savage Calling Him a Big Inspiration

21 Savage has nothing but respect for 50 Cent. And the feeling is apparently mutual.
The Atlanta-raised rapper praised Fif during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, after he was asked about his decision to enter the rap game. The host pointed out the similarities between 21 and 50 Cent, as both rose to fame after experiencing near-fatal attacks.
“How old were you when you said, ‘You know what? I can do this,’” Sharpe asked. “I mean, I think 50 was a guy that was in the game, end up getting shot nine times, turned his life around. I don’t know if 50 is a role model of yours. I think I read somewhere that you said Three 6 Mafia [was an inspiration].”
“I liked their music growing up, but I ain’t really know much about Three 6 Mafia,” 21 said. “I knew about Project Pat, like, his story, but I ain’t really know about Three 6 Mafia, as a whole story. 50 Cent was a thousand percent [an inspiration]. I looked up to him growing up too, ’cause he told his story more than a lot of other artists. He had a movie and all type of shit. So I knew his story a little more. I was inspired by his story.”
21 said he had dabbled in music growing up, but didn’t pursue it seriously until after he was shot six times on his 21st birthday in 2013.
“That’s when I really started trying to rap for real,” he said. “I had made songs, playing around and shit with friends, but that’s when I really started putting my money into it.”
50 caught wind of the comments and took to Instagram to return the kind words.
“He got the hardest sh!t out right now,” the G-Unit post captioned a clip of 21’s interview. “Track 5 Sneaky, stop playing for, start booming sh!t.”
21 hopped in the comments section and left a salute emoji.
Produced by COUPE, “Sneaky” is a standout cut from 21’s newly released studio, American Dream, which boasted features by everyone from Travis Scott and Young Thug to Doja Cat and Lil Durk.
21 is now gearing up to perform at the MAXIM Casino Royale Experience on Super Bowl weekend. The event will go down on February 10 at the Resorts World Las Vegas Events Center and will be co-headlined by 50 Cent.