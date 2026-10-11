Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Sudden Problem Over Ohio Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are coming up on what may be the first hurdle in their marriage.

A landscaping proposal for the "Patient Zero" singer and Travis Kelce's property in Bratenahl, Ohio, ran into trouble on Tuesday, with the village's Architectural Review Board raising concerns about the height of proposed trees.

Village solicitor Dave Matty tells Cleveland 19 that the setback rules apply to the area behind the home and limit the mature height of landscaping. The front setback, however, has already been approved. One board member noted that privacy screening could be achieved with plants under 10 feet tall.

Tiny Construction LLC said there was confusion over the restrictions and said it was going to revise the plan to comply with the height limit.

Also, neighbors raised concerns about lost views of Lake Erie, tree removal and a shared sewer line that could be affected by new plantings.