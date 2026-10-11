Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Face Sudden Problem Over Ohio Home

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are coming up on what may be the first hurdle in their marriage.
A landscaping proposal for the "Patient Zero" singer and Travis Kelce's property in Bratenahl, Ohio, ran into trouble on Tuesday, with the village's Architectural Review Board raising concerns about the height of proposed trees.
Village solicitor Dave Matty tells Cleveland 19 that the setback rules apply to the area behind the home and limit the mature height of landscaping. The front setback, however, has already been approved. One board member noted that privacy screening could be achieved with plants under 10 feet tall.
Tiny Construction LLC said there was confusion over the restrictions and said it was going to revise the plan to comply with the height limit.
Also, neighbors raised concerns about lost views of Lake Erie, tree removal and a shared sewer line that could be affected by new plantings.
Chuck Bauernschmidt, who said he has lived in Bratenahl for 47 years, voiced his frustration over the removal of trees.
"I live here, been here for 47 years. I take offense when we start knocking trees down," Bauernschmidt told Cleveland 19.
He added, "I'm just trying to protect our place. That's pure and simple."
Neighbor Katherine Bolton also chimed in. She said the property shares a 115-year-old sewer line with her home and worries that the proposed trees could cause future damage.
"When you plant that many trees from a short distance from a sewer line, you're going to have a problem in the future," Bolton told the outlet.
Bolton said she isn't against her neighbors planting trees but wants a solution that protects the aging infrastructure.
"I'm asking for your help in a neighborly way to try to come up with a solution so that, they can have the trees, which they want for their privacy because of the person who's going to live there occasionally, versus our sewer, which could really go to pieces in five years," Bolton added
The board plans to revisit a revised proposal on Nov. 10, with officials hoping to finalize the landscaping plan then.