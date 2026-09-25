Travis Kelce Gets Major Love in Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Cleveland!’

The track appears on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, Swift’s first release of new music since marrying Kelce.

Lyrics including “Now I’m wearing white,” “This is the love of my life” and “I found mine” trace their romance through their July 3, 2026 wedding.

Taylor Swift’s new song “Cleveland” celebrates Travis Kelce through references to his Ohio roots, childhood home and New Heights podcast.

Travis Kelce is getting some major shoutouts in Taylor Swift’s new song “Cleveland.” The track, which appears on The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, features plenty of details about her new husband. Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, so the song’s title is already a nod to his roots. Swift also sings about Kelce showing her “The Heights,” a reference to Cleveland Heights that could double as a nod to his popular New Heights podcast. “He already took me to Cleveland and showed me The Heights,” she sings.

Later in the song, she sings, "There, that house with the porch is where he lived as a kid." Swift also gives Kelce a shout-out for loving her the way she is: "He says I look like an angel.” Then comes an apparent reference to their wedding: "Now I'm wearing white." Swift and Kelce married on July 3, 2026, nearly a year after announcing their engagement in August 2025. The couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City before roughly 1,000 guests, with Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony.