McDonald's Beloved Monopoly Game Is Back — And You Could Win $1 Million

McDonald’s brought its Monopoly game back last year after nearly a decade away, and now the fast-food giant is doing it again. According to an official news release, the nostalgic promotion returns this fall with another twist.

The chain also adds that the new way to play the game offers a "simplified experience" with a "one-of-a-kind prize list."

Unlike last year's mix of physical and digital game pieces, every 2026 game piece will be on McDonald's packaging. Customers peel the sticker, then scan it in the app, where all gameplay takes place.

To participate, guests have to download the McDonald's app, opt into MyMcDonald's Rewards and pre-register.