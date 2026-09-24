McDonald's Beloved Monopoly Game Is Back — And You Could Win $1 Million

Key Takeaways
- McDonald’s Monopoly returns Oct. 6 at participating U.S. restaurants, with peel-off pieces on qualifying packaging and all gameplay handled through the McDonald’s app.
- Prizes include $1 million, a 2027 Jeep Cherokee, up to $50,000 toward a home down payment or college debt, Carnival cruises, free food and McDonald’s for a year.
- The promotion ends Nov. 1, Chance Card gameplay continues through Nov. 8 and winners must claim prizes by Nov. 22; no-purchase game pieces now require a mail-in request.
McDonald’s brought its Monopoly game back last year after nearly a decade away, and now the fast-food giant is doing it again. According to an official news release, the nostalgic promotion returns this fall with another twist.
The chain also adds that the new way to play the game offers a "simplified experience" with a "one-of-a-kind prize list."
Unlike last year's mix of physical and digital game pieces, every 2026 game piece will be on McDonald's packaging. Customers peel the sticker, then scan it in the app, where all gameplay takes place.
To participate, guests have to download the McDonald's app, opt into MyMcDonald's Rewards and pre-register.
So, when does it start? McDonald's Monopoly begins Oct. 6 at participating restaurants in the U.S. It runs through Nov. 1, with Chance Card gameplay going through Nov. 8. There's also a deadline to claim prizes, and that's Nov. 22.
As for the prizes, there are a bunch. The top cash prize is $1 million. Other prizes include a new 2027 Jeep Cherokee, up to $50,000 toward a home down payment or college debt, various Carnival Cruise Line vacation packages, food and gift cards and more. Some winners will even score McDonald's for a year, distributed through a $1,040 McDonald's gift card. Of course, there are smaller prizes too, including instant-win menu items and MyMcDonald's Rewards loyalty points.
Note that only certain menu items qualify, among them large fries, large drinks, and select breakfast, lunch, and dinner items. For more information, check the McDonald's app.
The return is already getting attention online. In one Reddit thread posted after the announcement, some users celebrated the chance to score more free food, while others weren't thrilled with a change to the no-purchase entry method. This year, free game pieces must be requested by mail rather than through the online option offered in 2025.