"At this point, everyone has seen the video circulating online. I am still in shock and don't fully know how to process what happened last night," he wrote via an IG Story. "This is an unfortunate situation that I do not condone in any way. I can't take it lightly because I know I would be in serious trouble if the roles were reversed. The fact is, sexual assault is never okay, regardless of gender or status. We're all human, and we should respect each other. Most importantly, we should always respect ourselves."

James also took to social media to address his sister's part in what led to Rainey Jr.'s uncomfortable reaction and abrupt departure from their livestream, saying that the "energy shifted" and made him "feel a way." James added that while he's around celebrities often the same isn't true for his sister. Though he didn't outright condemn his sibling's behavior, he did assure that he'll "just check her."

Rainey Jr.'s work on Power Book II: Ghost has come to an end for now, as the final season is set to air in the near future. The actor recently spoke to Complex about looking forward to "a new chapter" in his career after 10 years in the Power universe. The full conversation can be read here.