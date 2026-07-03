Latest Stories
Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’
Carmichael and Tyler had an awkward conversation about unrequited romantic feelings during the premiere of the 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show' last month.
Channing Tatum Recalls Rejected ‘Gambit’ Film Leaving Him Too ‘Traumatized’ to Watch Marvel Movies
In a new interview Channing Tatum revealed why he can't watch Marvel movies since the experience of 20th Century Fox turning down his 'Gambit' film.
Michael Jordan Turned Down $1 Million Endorsement Deal to Avoid Saying 'Beanee Weenies'
Jordan has revealed that he wasn't willing to sell his soul just to make a deal.
Offset’s Roses for Failed Cardi B Apology at Rolling Loud Were Worth $15K
The 2,000 roses did not help the Migos rapper win back Cardi.
Federal Judges Reject Dangerous Pipeline by Citing Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax'
"We trust the United States Forest Service to 'speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues,'"
Ex-Girlfriend Owes Over $265,000 for Faking College Rejection Letter
An accomplished clarinet player’s girlfriend sabotaged his career back in 2014 by sending him a fake rejection letter from his dream school—but the clarinetist, didn’t learn of her dishonesty until two years later. Now, her lie will cost her more than $265,000 in damages.
Watch Anthony Davis Welcome Lonzo Ball to the NBA by Blocking Him at the Rim
Lonzo Ball learned a very valuable lesson when he attempted to challenge Anthony Davis at the rim.