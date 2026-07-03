Rejection

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Tyler, the Creator in a pastel outfit with hat and Golf le Fleur branding; Jerrod Carmichael in a black patterned jacket holding awards
Pop Culture

Tyler, the Creator on Clip of Him Rejecting Jerrod Carmichael: ‘My Homie Tried to F*ck Me on Camera’

Carmichael and Tyler had an awkward conversation about unrequited romantic feelings during the premiere of the 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show' last month.

Alex Ocho824 days ago
Channing Tatum attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith.
Pop Culture

Channing Tatum Recalls Rejected ‘Gambit’ Film Leaving Him Too ‘Traumatized’ to Watch Marvel Movies

In a new interview Channing Tatum revealed why he can't watch Marvel movies since the experience of 20th Century Fox turning down his 'Gambit' film.

Jordan Rose1626 days ago
Basketball player Michael Jordan smiles
Sports

Michael Jordan Turned Down $1 Million Endorsement Deal to Avoid Saying 'Beanee Weenies'

Jordan has revealed that he wasn't willing to sell his soul just to make a deal.

Xavier Hamilton2669 days ago
Cardi B, Offset Rolling Loud flowers
Music

Offset’s Roses for Failed Cardi B Apology at Rolling Loud Were Worth $15K

The 2,000 roses did not help the Migos rapper win back Cardi.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2769 days ago
Pages of Dr. Seuss's children's book re saving trees, 'The Lorax.'
Life

Federal Judges Reject Dangerous Pipeline by Citing Dr. Seuss' 'The Lorax'

"We trust the United States Forest Service to 'speak for the trees, for the trees have no tongues,'"

Xavier Hamilton2770 days ago
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Colburn Conservatory of Music in LA
Life

Ex-Girlfriend Owes Over $265,000 for Faking College Rejection Letter

An accomplished clarinet player’s girlfriend sabotaged his career back in 2014 by sending him a fake rejection letter from his dream school—but the clarinetist, didn’t learn of her dishonesty until two years later. Now, her lie will cost her more than $265,000 in damages.

tara mahadevan2953 days ago
Anthony Davis blocks Lonzo Ball.
Sports

Watch Anthony Davis Welcome Lonzo Ball to the NBA by Blocking Him at the Rim

Lonzo Ball learned a very valuable lesson when he attempted to challenge Anthony Davis at the rim.

Chris Yuscavage3189 days ago

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