Vivica A. Fox Clarifies Response to Taraji P. Henson Pay Disparity Comments: ‘I Do the Work, I Complain Afterward’

“As a producer, you gotta make your days—you got 12 hours,” she continued. “You don’t make your day, you’re not going to be working that much anymore. So you learn to push through. So when I said ‘I’m good,’ I’m a worker bee. I have a tendency to not complain, that I do the work. I do the work, I complain afterward, I pick up the phone—if there’s a problem, I call my people. That’s what they’re there for. That’s how they’re supposed to earn their money.”

In early January, TMZ caught up with Fox as she was signing autographs for fans in New York City and asked her if she had experienced the same mistreatment that Henson described during promo for The Color Purple.

"You know, darling, to each his own," Fox replied. "Do you know what I mean? I'm very happy, very blessed, and to each his own."

"I didn't have that experience,” she added. “But to get your peace out is important. I totally understand that and I love my girls for looking out for each other. But I'm good."

Days before, Henson commented on the conditions on the set of The Color Purple, slamming the production crew for asking cast members to drive themselves to work, and revealing that she had been paid less than her worth, though she didn’t share if the pay comment was referring to TCP.