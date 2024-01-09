Vivica A. Fox Can't Relate to Taraji P. Henson's Pay Disparity in Hollywood: 'To Each His Own'

Vivica A. Fox hasn't experienced the same mistreatment in Hollywood that Taraji P. Henson has been calling out during The Color Purple promo.

In a video shared on Monday, the Kill Bill actress was stopped by TMZ while signing autographs for fans in New York City. The reporter asked Fox if now was "the perfect time" to have a discourse about Hollywood's mishandling of Black actresses, naming Henson and Mo'Nique, who was allegedly blackballed after winning an Oscar.

"You know, darling, to each his own," Fox replied. "Do you know what I mean? I'm very happy, very blessed, and to each his own."