Vivica A. Fox Can't Relate to Taraji P. Henson's Pay Disparity in Hollywood: 'To Each His Own'

Vivica A. Fox hasn't experienced the same mistreatment in Hollywood that Taraji P. Henson has been calling out during The Color Purple promo.
In a video shared on Monday, the Kill Bill actress was stopped by TMZ while signing autographs for fans in New York City. The reporter asked Fox if now was "the perfect time" to have a discourse about Hollywood's mishandling of Black actresses, naming Henson and Mo'Nique, who was allegedly blackballed after winning an Oscar.
"You know, darling, to each his own," Fox replied. "Do you know what I mean? I'm very happy, very blessed, and to each his own."
She continued, "I didn't have that experience, so... You know. But to get your peace out is important. I totally understand that and I love my girls for looking out for each other. But I'm good."
Fox was prominent in major films throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, including Set It Off, Soul Food and Independence Day, and she last acted alongside Henson on the former musical drama Empire.
Henson's comments around the subpar conditions throughout The Color Purple production have been widely circulated in the last month. She's called out the crew for asking cast members to drive themselves to set in rental cars, and tearfully explained being paid less than her worth, although she didn't specify if that was the case for TCP.
Henson denied that TCP producer Oprah Winfrey had any part in the alleged wrongdoing that the cast faced, as did costar Danielle Brooks, who cited Henson and Winfrey as advocates when the cast wasn't initially given dressing rooms or food.
Winfrey has repeatedly addressed accusations that she's feuding with Henson, telling CBS Mornings at the Golden Globes that all the production issues "got handled."