Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Are Now ‘Talking About Writing a Book Together’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy has evidently opened the door to a potential collaboration with her husband, Will Smith.
In an interview with Extra, Jada revealed that she’s talking to Will about co-writing a book born from their shared experiences and the revelations about their relationship in her memoir.
“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book together called Don’t Try This at Home,” the outlet quoted Pinkett Smith as saying.
You can view the interview below, although the quote about Don't Try This at Home does not appear on camera.
Will Smith's own memoir, Will, arrived in November 2021 and was co-written with Mark Manson.
Jada and Will’s 26-year marriage has a complex history and has been the subject of constant internet discussion, with the couple addressing various issues publicly, such as cheating allegations and perceived “toxic” behavior.
Pinkett Smith recently disclosed during her press tour for her new memoir that they have been separated since 2016, citing exhaustion from trying to maintain their public image. Despite the separation, they are not seeking a divorce. The revelation created a social media frenzy, with many people recalling Jada’s past “entanglement” with August Alsina and Will’s infamous Oscar slap in her defense over comments by Chris Rock.
Will also recently posted an Instagram video to troll fans with an “official statement” in response to the discourse.