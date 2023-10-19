Jada Pinkett Smith Says She and Will Are Now ‘Talking About Writing a Book Together’

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir Worthy has evidently opened the door to a potential collaboration with her husband, Will Smith.

In an interview with Extra, Jada revealed that she’s talking to Will about co-writing a book born from their shared experiences and the revelations about their relationship in her memoir.

“I know Will and I are talking about writing a book together called Don’t Try This at Home,” the outlet quoted Pinkett Smith as saying.

You can view the interview below, although the quote about Don't Try This at Home does not appear on camera.