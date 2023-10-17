Will Smith Trolls Fans With 'Official Statement' Amid Jada's Revelations and Report Claiming His Kids Feel Bad for Him

The situation surrounding Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage and family life has entered a new chapter after the actor and his children, Jaden and Willow, have responded to all the drama.
On Tuesday, Will took to his Instagram with a video that trolled everyone waiting to hear what he's had to say about his wife Jada's explosive revelations about their marriage. In the video captioned "OFFICIAL STATEMENT," the 55-year-old is sitting in a chair and lets his viewers know his opinion on all the drama.
As he begins to talk, Will gets an itch on his nose and lets out a sneeze that blows the camera through various landscapes, including a forest, outer space, a desert, a beach, and more. The video was seemingly meant to either signify that Will's opinion has nothing to do with what his wife has been sharing or that he's just minding his business. Fans online believe Will was making a reference to a scene in his 2004 film I, Robot where he faked a sneeze and said he's "allergic to bullshit."
Will's "OFFICIAL STATEMENT" comes after the kids he shares with Jada, Jaden and Willow, reportedly said they wish their parents had more privacy, according to Entertainment Tonight. The outlet reported on Monday that a source revealed Jaden and Willow feel bad for their father.
"They know he has been going through a lot lately and this isn't helping," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "They wish some of their family's private matters remained private."
The insider also claimed that Will has been "trying to stay busy" by "hanging out with his good friends and his kids" amid all the drama with Jada pulling back the layers on their relationship.
"He's trying not to let any outside noise impact him," revealed the source. "Will loves Jada and feels like he has always had her back and always will. He has been trying to be supportive while also taking care of himself."