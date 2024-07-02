Watch IShowSpeed Get Into Barking Match With Viral Gnome Crawly in Poland

IShowSpeed is going viral again for barking overseas.

According to Dexerto, the 19-year-old streamer is currently traveling through Europe for the 2024 Euro Football Championship. During his stay in Poland, Speed, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., had a chaotic encounter with the viral sensation, Crawly.

As explained by Dexerto’s Meera Jacka, Crawly is a tiny green mall wizard that went viral on TikTok last month. Dressed in a light green robe, pointed white hat, with his bushy brows and beard, Crawly visits different mall locations and gets the attention of onlookers in his path with his quirky antics.