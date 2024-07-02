Watch IShowSpeed Get Into Barking Match With Viral Gnome Crawly in Poland

IShowSpeed is going viral again for barking overseas.
According to Dexerto, the 19-year-old streamer is currently traveling through Europe for the 2024 Euro Football Championship. During his stay in Poland, Speed, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr., had a chaotic encounter with the viral sensation, Crawly.
As explained by Dexerto’s Meera Jacka, Crawly is a tiny green mall wizard that went viral on TikTok last month. Dressed in a light green robe, pointed white hat, with his bushy brows and beard, Crawly visits different mall locations and gets the attention of onlookers in his path with his quirky antics.
While walking through a street amongst a crowd of fans and other onlookers trailing behind him, Speed abruptly spots Crawly and makes his way over to him.
“What the fuck is that?” Speed said repeatedly before getting on all fours and engaging in a barking match with the viral wizard.
“What is that? That n***a a smurf?” he asked before eventually walking away with his security guard.
It’s not clear if the person dressed as Crawly on Speed’s stream was the official one.
In May, a South Korean police officer uploaded an apology online after being seen participating in a “bark-off” with Speed while stopped at a traffic light.