Kehlani Criticizes Peers for Requesting Features While Staying Silent on Palestine: 'What Are You Doing?'

Kehlani says "any ounce of fucking respect" she had for some of her peers is now "gone" amid the ongoing unspeakable coverage of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

In a recent video shared to Instagram, the "After Hours" singer criticized her peers’ inaction, noting that we are all living during a time that will go down "in history books" and be discussed "for the rest of fucking forever." She also called out artists who were communicating with her and/or asking about features while not taking a public stance.

"This is not small," Kehlani said, as seen below. "This is not light. This is not like a 'Damn, that’s crazy. Keep it pushing.' What are you doing? You guys watch my Stories and you like my posts and you interact with me and you text me and you reach out for features and you ask me to do this and this and this or whatever the fuck. Stop."

Speaking directly about the issue at hand, Kehlani added in another clip, "It’s fuck Israel, and it’s fuck Zionism, and it’s also fuck a lot of y’all, too."