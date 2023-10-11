Cher Talks Relationship With 37-Year-Old Boyfriend, Says She's 'Not Surprised' at the Attention They Get

Cher is opening up once again about her romance with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards.

The entertainment icon, 77, told People that she’s “not surprised” about the media attention her relationship with 37-year-old music producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards has garnered.

Cher, who initially had reservations about dating a younger man, described Edwards as a “beautiful man” with “diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair,” and a unique charm. “Also, I think it’s fun to be interested in somebody else’s love life,” she said.

The couple first met last year after a brief encounter at Paris Fashion Week, but it was a mutual friend of theirs who gave Edwards her number that got the ball rolling. “It was really shocking, because people just don’t give out my number,” says Cher. “I had been telling all my friends, ‘We’re too old to go out with really younger men, and I will never fall in love on text.’ So I did what I said not to do!”

Cher continued, “I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I’m special, so I can say that he’s special. No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it’s never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, ‘Well, this is doomed.’ But we’ve been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would’ve been worth it. I’ve had the best time.”

After rumors that the couple were engaged, it was reported that the two had briefly split back in May. They appeared to have rekindled their romance last month when they were photographed leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant accompanied by J Balvin and his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, as well as Tyga.

Beyond their relationship, Cher and Edwards are collaborating together on music. Edwards produced Cher’s new track, “Drop Top Sleigh Ride,” for her upcoming holiday album, Christmas, set to drop on Oct. 20.

“He’s a great producer,” Cher said of Edwards. “I let him do ‘Drop Top Sleigh.’ That’s a hard thing to do when you are in love with someone and then you say, ‘OK, here, take this record and do what you want with it.’ But I had faith. And I was so thrilled.”