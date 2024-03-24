Britney Spears Is Reportedly 'Extremely Jealous' of Lindsay Lohan Reclaiming Her Spot in Hollywood

Britney Spears has allegedly become green with envy toward Lindsay Lohan lately.
A source told InTouch Weekly that the pop singer, 42, is “extremely jealous” of Lohan’s, 37, recent career renaissance.
“It’s not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat,” added the source. “So to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow.”
Lohan’s career was sidelined after a string of highly-publicized personal issues throughout the early 2000’s. However, the actress made a triumphant return to acting with Falling for Christmas, a Netflix holiday rom-com in 2022.
After a surprise cameo appearance on the Mean Girls musical remake this year, LiLo starred in Netflix’s Irish Wish alongside best friend Ayesha Curry. The actress also recently confirmed that a sequel for 2003’s Freaky Friday was in the works with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis set to return.
“Seeing Lindsay with this happy marriage and a new baby is very triggering for Britney. She’s been crying a lot about how unfair it is that her life is still stuck in a rut,” the source tells InTouch.
“She’s angry at a lot of people and feels like her life has passed her by. She wants to be happy for Lindsay, but she’s just seething with envy right now.”
It’s not clear what their relationship has been like in recent years. But fans might remember that Spears, Lohan, and Paris Hilton were like the “holy trinity” of friendships and a frequent target of the tabloids in the early aughts.
Whether or not the anonymous source’s claims hold any weight, Britney has a lot to be proud of—then and now.
Spears is one of the defining pop stars of her generation with millions of albums and singles sold throughout the years. Her memoir, The Woman in Me, was released in October and became an instant New York Times bestseller, according to People. As of January, the book has sold over two million copies in the United States.
At the top of the year, Britney shut down rumors that she was working on a comeback with the help of pop titans Charli XCX and Julia Michaels for what would’ve been her first album in nearly a decade.
“Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album,” Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post at the time. “I will never return to the music industry !!!”
There’s still a clear demand for new music from the Princess of Pop. A fan-driven initiative united fans to stream Spears’ 2011 deep cut “Selfish” to compete with the song of the same name by Justin Timberlake after she made some surprising revelations about their former relationship in her memoir.
Spears’ “Selfish” went on hit No. 1 on the Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart, according to Forbes.
In the meantime, Spears seems to be doing just fine according to the sunny vacation video she shared on her Instagram on Saturday.