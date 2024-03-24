Britney Spears Is Reportedly 'Extremely Jealous' of Lindsay Lohan Reclaiming Her Spot in Hollywood

Britney Spears has allegedly become green with envy toward Lindsay Lohan lately.

A source told InTouch Weekly that the pop singer, 42, is “extremely jealous” of Lohan’s, 37, recent career renaissance.

“It’s not that she has anything against Lindsay. Britney has just always related to her and felt like they were in a similar boat,” added the source. “So to see her suddenly be back in the good graces of everyone in Hollywood while Britney is struggling to get any real respect is a hard pill to swallow.”

Lohan’s career was sidelined after a string of highly-publicized personal issues throughout the early 2000’s. However, the actress made a triumphant return to acting with Falling for Christmas, a Netflix holiday rom-com in 2022.

After a surprise cameo appearance on the Mean Girls musical remake this year, LiLo starred in Netflix’s Irish Wish alongside best friend Ayesha Curry. The actress also recently confirmed that a sequel for 2003’s Freaky Friday was in the works with co-star Jamie Lee Curtis set to return.