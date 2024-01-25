Justin Timberlake Launches New Era With Release of "Selfish" Video

Just under six years after becoming a Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake is kickstarting a new era.

Thursday morning, JT let loose the official video for “Selfish,” a track fans will note was recently given its live debut during the singer’s recent hometown show in Memphis. The new song and video marks the beginning of the rollout for Everything I Thought It Was, an impending album he previously teased with a Benicio Del Toro-narrated and Bradley J Calder-directed clip.