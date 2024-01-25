Justin Timberlake Launches New Era With Release of "Selfish" Video

Just under six years after becoming a Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake is kickstarting a new era.
Thursday morning, JT let loose the official video for “Selfish,” a track fans will note was recently given its live debut during the singer’s recent hometown show in Memphis. The new song and video marks the beginning of the rollout for Everything I Thought It Was, an impending album he previously teased with a Benicio Del Toro-narrated and Bradley J Calder-directed clip.
A lot has happened in the six years since Man of the Woods, which boasted two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hits, "Filthy" and "Say Something," both featuring Chris Stapleton. Last September, *NSYNC reunited to release their first new single in more than 20 years. Timberlake also found himself the subject of several unflattering headlines in connection with Britney Spears' memoir. Most recently, the longstanding lore surrounding JT's 2002 hit "Cry Me a River" was brought back into the spotlight, complete with speculation surrounding a Nirvana-interpolating performance of the track in Vegas.
This weekend, Timberlake will serve as the musical guest on a Dakota Johnson-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live. The following week, he's set to perform for fans at a free Irving Plaza show.