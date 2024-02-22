‘Mean Girls’ Digital Release Removed 'Fire Crotch' Line Considered Offensive to Lindsay Lohan

A line from the Mean Girls reboot will be removed from the film's digital version out of respect for Lindsay Lohan.

After being "hurt and offended" by a "fire crotch" line made in the film during a surprise cameo from Megan Thee Stallion, TMZ reported that that quote has been trimmed down to no longer include the 2006 reference. "Y2K fire crotch is back!" Megan said in the film's original version. The edit now ends with Megan saying, "We are going back to red."

The film will reportedly arrive on video-on-demand this week, with the joke now completely removed.