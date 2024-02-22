‘Mean Girls’ Digital Release Removed 'Fire Crotch' Line Considered Offensive to Lindsay Lohan

A line from the Mean Girls reboot will be removed from the film's digital version out of respect for Lindsay Lohan.
After being "hurt and offended" by a "fire crotch" line made in the film during a surprise cameo from Megan Thee Stallion, TMZ reported that that quote has been trimmed down to no longer include the 2006 reference. "Y2K fire crotch is back!" Megan said in the film's original version. The edit now ends with Megan saying, "We are going back to red."
The film will reportedly arrive on video-on-demand this week, with the joke now completely removed.
Before Lohan viewed the film at its premiere – which she also made a special appearance in, the actress took selfies on the red carpet with Megan, seemingly unaware of the line, which was possibly written by screenwriter and co-star, Tina Fey.
Before Lohan's father, Michael Lohan, jumped in by body-shaming Megan, the former child star was "surprised and taken aback" by the film's original line, according to The Messenger.
Lohan starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 Mean Girls, two years before she was called "fire crotch" to the paparazzi by oil heir Brandon Davis. He later apologized about the off-color comment, telling Page Six (per E! News) that it was "a joke got completely carried away." He added, "I am horrified at the words that came out of my mouth."