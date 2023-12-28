Tyga and Blac Chyna Had Guests Sign $500K NDA for Son's Baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga are back on good terms for the sake of their 12-year-old son, King Cairo Stevenson.

According to Page Six, the former couple have requested that family and friends sign a $500,000 nondisclosure agreement for the baptism of Stevenson, prohibiting guests from sharing media from the event online.

The enforced document must be signed before the religious ceremony, where Chyna, who now goes by her birth name, Angela White, and Tyga can “inspect and confiscate” all devices that can photograph and record the occasion.

The legal document, which was filed on Tuesday, also prevents guests from making “disparaging statements” about the "Faded" artist, whether "oral or written." If in violation of the rules, guests must cough up the hefty six-figure price.

White, who was baptized in March, was embroiled in an intense custody battle over Stevenson, which ended earlier this month after White completed a parent education class. With Tyga not having to pay child support, the rapper will split equal custody with White, while the two are ordered to not talk poorly about each other in front of their son. The two are also to enroll in a program that will monitor their correspondence on co-parenting. White also has a 7-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, whom she shares with Robert Kardashian.

In October, White spoke on the podcast The Viall Files about the breakdown of her relationship with Tyga, which ended after the rapper began dating Kylie Jenner.

"And then he started talking to Kylie [Jenner] at the time. I think she was, like, 16 or something. And we was engaged and stuff, so that's kind of what ended it," White said on the podcast.