Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Make Their Romance Official in Gucci Campaign Ad

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are making it official with the help of Gucci.

The couple is starring in a new campaign for Gucci Valigeria, the fashion brand's luxury travel label. In the short clip, Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, appear walking side-by-side sporting matching monochrome ensembles as they carry items from the Gucci Savoy collection down an airport terminal.

“Shot in an airport, the meeting place where journeys begin, the campaign explores the intimacy of traveling together through the creative lens of Anthony Seklaoui. Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s,” said the company in a statement.