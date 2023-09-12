Bad Bunny on Some Fans’ Backlash Amid Kendall Jenner Rumors: ‘I’m Not Really Interested in Clarifying Anything’

“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," he told VF in the new cover story, out today. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”

As for those who would push back by attempting to argue that artists simply “have to put up with” this kind of attention at a certain level, Bunny disagrees.

“I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist,” he said. “At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”