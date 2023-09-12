Bad Bunny on Some Fans’ Backlash Amid Kendall Jenner Rumors: ‘I’m Not Really Interested in Clarifying Anything’

Bad Bunny is aware of the negativity and prying some fans have engaged in regarding his headlines-spurring appearances alongside Kendall Jenner. However, he’s not concerned with “clarifying anything,” arguing that artists don’t have to participate in such chatter if they choose not to.
Speaking with Michelle Ruiz for Vanity Fair, the three-time 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominee notably declined to delve into “confirming or denying Jenner is his girlfriend,” per the writer, but did open up more generally about his stance on what should (and shouldn’t) be expected from an artist.
“They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know," he told VF in the new cover story, out today. "I’m not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone.”
As for those who would push back by attempting to argue that artists simply “have to put up with” this kind of attention at a certain level, Bunny disagrees.
“I don’t have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist,” he said. “At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don’t force you to.”
Related points of interest—the elusiveness of privacy for celebs and everyday people alike, the possibility of one day starting a family, and more—were also touched on in the interview. As for the whole get-married-have-kids rigmarole, Bad Bunny was careful not to totally rule it out as a possibility for the future, though it’s not presently a focus for him.
“No. I don’t think so,” he told Ruiz when asked whether he wanted those things. Asked to clarify whether this was a permanent stance, he added, “Not ever, but not now.”
Though I don’t personally find much pleasure in following strangers’ dating lives, despite the occasional assignment to feign exactly that, this is the part of the article where I point out the most recent headline involving Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner. It’s from August and focuses on a certain “K” necklace.
