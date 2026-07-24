Theo James

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Theo James wearing a dark suit over a black shirt at the premiere of HBO's "The White Lotus."
Pop Culture

Theo James Says a Woman Pooped in His Bathtub After Their First Date: ‘There Was a Present for Me in the Bath'

The actor recounted the jaw-dropping experience during a panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly.

Brad Callas773 days ago

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