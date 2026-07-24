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Pop Culture
Theo James Says a Woman Pooped in His Bathtub After Their First Date: ‘There Was a Present for Me in the Bath'
The actor recounted the jaw-dropping experience during a panel discussion with Entertainment Weekly.
Brad Callas773 days ago