Anthony Mackie Can't Wait to Finally Get Revenge for Tom Holland's Burn About Falcon Not Having His Own Movie

Anthony Mackie is looking to get revenge on Tom Holland and is determined to drag the Spider-Man star to the premiere of Captain America: Brave New World.

Mackie is finally leading his own Marvel Cinematic Universe film with Brave New World, and in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he was asked if he'll be using it as an opportunity to gloat to Holland.

"No," he replied. "He did that on a very public stage, so I'm going to hold that till the premiere. I'm going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I'm going to sit him next to me, and I'm going to watch him watch the movie."

This is a moment of redemption for Mackie, who was the subject of Holland's ridicule during a hilarious viral moment at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington in 2018.

"I need to watch this movie," Mackie joked after Holland spoke about his experience on Spider-Man: Homecoming. He confirmed he hadn't seen the film, which was met with jeers from the audience.

"I haven't seen the Falcon m—oh no, there isn't one, sorry," Holland joked.

Mackie laughed off the moment and added, "Well played, sir."