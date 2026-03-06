Patrick Beverley Shares His Side of Alleged Assault After Case Gets Dismissed

Patrick Beverley has shared his side of the story regarding an incident involving his teenage sister that led to his arrest on a felony assault charge last year. On Thursday (March 5), less than two weeks after a grand jury declined to indict him due to insufficient evidence, Beverley uploaded a video on his YouTube account, chronicling his version of events just days after his arrest and subsequent release. The former NBA player also detailed what he claims happened in his mother’s Texas home in November 2025. Beverley recalled receiving a call at 3 a.m. from his mother, who he claimed told him: "I need you to come over here fast." "I went to the house, to my mom’s room. My mom explains to me, sister [is] not in the house when she’s supposed to," he said. "This same situation happened to mom last year. Someone called police on mom. CPS got involved, threatened to take my sister." "This isn’t just a, happened overnight, this has been a constant battle, dealing with a young teenager who’s in love," Beverley added.

After being informed about the situation, Beverley claimed he pulled his sister by the arm into his mom’s room to question her behavior. The 37-year-old claimed he declined to file charges against his sister’s boyfriend because he did not want to "mess up his life." When his sister chased after her boyfriend as he left the room, Beverley allegedly grabbed her by the front of her hoodie, asking, "Where are you going?" Pat Bev said he went outside of the residence where he came to the realization that her boyfriend called the police. While officers were speaking with his sister, Beverley said his mother confronted his sister after overhearing her account of the events, which did not match up with what happened. Beverley was then detained, and while he was being escorted to a police car, two more vehicles showed up outside the home. "And then my sister runs to the truck, like, 'No, that didn’t happen. What are you guys doing?'" he recalled. "And I’m telling everybody, 'Calm down, let them do their job,' not knowing at all that I’m about to be locked up."