If LeBron James and Kevin Durant decided to play a two-man game, this would be the television equivalent.

Two of the biggest names in TV production over the last decade, 50 Cent and Kenya Barris, are joining forces to develop a new Netflix series based on 50’s best-selling book, The 50th Law, Deadline reports.

The book, which 50 co-wrote with Robert Greene, is a semi-autobiographical story about 50’s rise from the streets of Queens, and includes words of wisdom from notable figures like Sun Tzu, Socrates, Napoleon, Abraham Lincoln, Malcolm X, and James Baldwin.

The idea of turning the book into a series was brought to Barris’s attention by his long-time collaborator, Hale Rothstein. Rothstein and Barris will write the show’s pilot and executive produce the potential series through Barris’s Khalabo Ink Society production company. 50 will also serve as an executive producer via his G-Unit Film & Television banner alongside Greene.

50 Cent isn’t the only rapper Barris is collaborating with. The Black-ish creator is also working on Kid Cudi’s upcoming adult animated series Entergalactic. And along with keeping his Power universe alive at Starz through several spinoffs, 50 Cent is also working on ABC’s For Life and Family Affair, as well as a host of other projects. As for Greene, he’s the best-selling author of books like The 48 Laws of Power—which inspired The 50th Law—The Art of Seduction, The 33 Strategies of War, and other popular novels.