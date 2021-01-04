Later this month, an extended cut of Chris Rock's Grammy-nominated 2018 stand-up special will hit Netflix.

As announced on Monday, Chris Rock: Total Blackout, the Tamborine Extended Cut will debut worldwide on Jan. 12.

"I am releasing a new extended version of the Tamborine special called Total Blackout," Rock said in an announcement video. "For the first time in history, a remixed version of a special. It's a Netflix special. Not a normal, not a routine. It's a special."

Catch Total Blackout on Netflix starting Jan. 12. Per Netflix, you can expect "new interviews, new jokes, and new moments."

The original cut of Tamborine, directed by Bo Burnham, debuted back in February of 2018 and was met with overwhelming critical acclaim. At the 2019 Grammy Awards, the special received a nomination in the Best Comedy Album category, notably becoming Rock’s fourth special to earn this distinction. The other three—Roll With the New, Bigger and Blacker, and Never Scared—won the category in their respective years.

In October of last year, Rock and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion gave Saturday Night Live its most-watched season premiere in four years. The Season 46 premiere, per Deadline, bagged 7.765 million viewers on Saturday night alone.

At the end of the year, Rock revealed he has been utilizing weekly therapy sessions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to therapy, Rock told Gayle King, he has learned that he can often be "very hard" on himself.

"Like really, really hard on myself, and I need to relax," he said. "And I need to listen. I need to take chances."