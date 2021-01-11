The next film in the Black Panther franchise will explore other areas of Wakanda, according to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.

In a new interview with Deadline, Fiege talked about the fate of the sequel in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death last year. He confirmed that the franchise will explore different areas and characters in the world of Wakanda.

"So much of the comics and that first movie is the world of Wakanda," Feige told Deadline. "Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story."

Ryan Coogler is returning as the writer and director of the sequel.

Last month, Feige confirmed Disney’s decision not to recast Boseman's leading character T'Challa. The beloved actor died following a long private battle with cancer.

"We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda,” Fiege added. “There’s also the task of honoring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well."

Black Panther 2 is set to begin production in July 2021 and release in July 2022.