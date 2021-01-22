Dave Chappelle was forced to cancel his upcoming socially-distanced shows in Austin, Texas after testing positive for COVID-19, TMZ reports.

Chappelle is quarantining and has yet to experience any symptoms, a rep for the 47-year-old comedian told TMZ. Two of the now canceled shows were set to feature appearances from Joe Rogan. Speaking of Rogan, he was present at Stubb's Ampitheater, the location of the shows, with Chappelle, Elon Musk, and Grimes earlier this week.

"Because people are asking," Rogan said, "I was not exposed to the person who had covid and I have tested negative every day this week. Also, the person that gave covid to Dave was NOT Elon’s partner, Grimes."

Grimes previously revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. "Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the DayQuil fever dream 2021," she wrote on IG at the time.

In 2020, Chappelle performed shows in Ohio that adhered to COVID-19 protocols by administering rapid tests for audience members. Some of the famous faces that stopped by included Jon Hamm, Erykah Badu, Common, Talib Kweli, Michelle Wolf, Michael Che, Tiffany Haddish, and Questlove.