When the PlayStation 5 launched on November 12, multiple streaming media apps were immediately available for download, including Netflix, Apple TV, Twitch, and YouTube. HBO Max was conspicuously absent, and also wasn't included on the list of soon-to-be-added apps like Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Peacock.

Nearly a month later, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Peacock are all available for download on the PS5, but HBO Max still isn't, despite its current availability on the PS4. Meanwhile, Xbox users, who transitioned from the Xbox One to the Xbox Series X, had a much easier time switching over: all apps available on the prior console are also available on the current one.

On December 3, Warner Bros announced that its entire slate of 2021 movies would stream on HBO Max the same day it debuted in theaters; this was after previously announcing that Wonder Woman 1984 would hit the streamer on December 25. If it turns out that more people prefer to stream content than watch it in the movie theater, then accessibility becomes a higher priority. It's even more crucial for a company that's spearheading the change, and would want its content to be available on as many platforms—and thus, to as many consumers—as possible.

We reached out to WarnerMedia, which owns both Warner Bros. and HBO Max, and asked whether an HBO Max app on PS5 is forthcoming.

A WarnerMedia representative told Complex that they currently "have no update on HBO Max availability on PS5," and they would contact us once they had an update. They responded to a follow-up question, indicating that they could not provide any additional information.

So, if you're a PlayStation 4 owner who loves streaming Euphoria and are switching to PS5? Maybe hold off on selling that old console for the foreseeable future. We will update you as we learn more.