Ahead of The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale—which premieres tomorrow (Dec. 18, 2020) on Disney+—Xbox has unveiled a dope collaboration with Lucasfilm. With so many gamers out there who without a doubt cross into the Star Wars universe, it made sense that the biggest stars of The Mandalorian—The Mandalorian and The Child—become immortalized on top of some Xbox controllers.

Announced today via Xbox Wire, the controllers—available in "Tatooine tangerine for the Child and Tython turquoise for the Mandalorian"—the controllers match the vibes of each of the characters. The style they were done in is fire, too, and while they are not for sale, there IS a way for Star Wars-loving gamers can snag these controllers.

Image via Microsoft

Starting today (Dec. 17, 2020) through Dec. 28, 2020, Star Wars fans who are 18 or older that live in the United States have a chance to win these custom controllers! Entry is simple: Follow @Xbox on Twitter, retweet this post, and use the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes.

Xbox also announced that Disney+ has been added as a Perk for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, which means you can catch up on The Mandalorian ahead of the Season 2 finale, as well as get ready for all of the Star Wars-related content hitting Disney+ in the coming years. The world of Star Wars also hit Minecraft, if you want to build your own Tatooine in a digital space.