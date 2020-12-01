The reboot of The Toxic Avenger series has found its star in Peter Dinklage. The upcoming movie will be directed by Macon Blair.

All the above news was first reported by Deadline, with that outlet adding that the series update will be a "contemporary reimagining" of the cult low-budget action-comedy classic that first came out in 1984.

As for the plot, they break it down thusly. Feel free to skip if you've seen it:

When a struggling everyman is pushed into a vat of toxic waste, he is transformed into a mutant freak who must go from shunned outcast to underdog hero as he races to save his son, his friends and his community from the forces of corruption and greed.

That hero goes by the name "Toxie."

At least three sequels were made following the original, including two in 1989 (The Toxic Avenger Part II, The Toxic Avenger Part III: The Last Temptation of Toxie) and a fourth one more than a decade later in 2000 (Citizen Toxie: The Toxic Avenger IV). The franchise was also rounded-out with a live musical, a cartoon for kids, and its own Marvel comic.

As for Dinklage, he's kept busy since Game of Thrones wrapped up. In addition to providing his voice for the second Angry Birds film and The Croods: A New Age, you'll also be able to see him soon in the thriller I Care Alot, and he's also got the titular role in Cyrano, which you'll have to wait until 2022 for.

Prior to that he also bolstered his movie resume with spots in Avengers: Infinity War, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Pixels, the first Angry Birds film, and lots of others.

Also, to round out the first paragraph, Blair made his directorial debut with 2017's I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore. That one won the Grand Jury prize at the Sundance Film Fest of the same year, and you can find it on Netflix.