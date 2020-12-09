Nicolas Cage has a new show coming to Netflix, and it will feature him breaking down the history of some of the English language's most-used swear words.

Simply titled History of Swear Words, the show was announced by Netflix on Wednesday. Deadline reports that the series will be hosted by Cage, who will explore the origins of words such as "fuck," "shit," "bitch," "dick," "pussy," and "damn." Over the course of the six episodes, he'll speak with etymology and pop culture experts, as well as historians and entertainers. Among them are Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, London Hughes, Patti Harrison, Jim Jefferies, Baron Vaughn, Zainab Johnson, and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Some of the experts set to appear on the show include What The F author Benjamin Bergen, linguist Anne Charity Hudley, and Holy Shit: A Brief History of Swearing author Melissa Mohr. The first teaser for History of Swear Words features Cage delightfully pontificating on the word "pussy," while painting a flower and delivering a passionate speech.

Needless to say that the idea of Cage, perhaps the only actor to explore the full potential of the English language, breaking down these words is a delightful idea. And it looks like he's about to become a TV mainstay, with his Joe Exotic drama coming to Amazon some time next year.

History of Swear Words drops on Netflix on Jan. 5.

Watch the teaser for the series above.