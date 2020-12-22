IndieWire recently noticed that Netflix has entirely scrubbed Shia LaBeouf from its For Your Consideration page for the upcoming film Pieces of a Woman. The streaming service's decision to distance themselves from LaBeouf most likely has to do with the lawsuit filed earlier this month by FKA twigs where she accused him of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during their relationship.

The plot description of Pieces of a Woman mentions the character Martha is played by Vanessa Kirby, but doesn't acknowledge that LaBeouf portrays her partner Sean. The FYC page also doesn't include LaBeouf in the categories of Best Actor or Supporting Actor either. A source familiar with the film told IndieWire that Shia wasn't expected to be included in their awards campaign prior to the lawsuit.

However, it was clear that LaBeouf was on something of a road to redemption with the awards show circuit. He presented with his Peanut Butter Falcon co-star Zack Gottsagen at the Oscars in February. His semi-autobiographical 2019 film Honey Boy, which he wrote while in rehab, served as a public mea culpa and exploration into the reason behind his troublesome behavior over the last several years. While Honey Boy didn't earn Shia any major award nods, his performance appeared to put him back on the Hollywood radar.

In response to the allegations from twigs in her suit, LaBeouf said he's currently in therapy and a "sober member" of a 12-step program, adding, "I'm not in any position to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel. I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

Pieces of a Woman will premiere on Netflix on January 7.