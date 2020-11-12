Microsoft begrudgingly released a statement Wednesday telling people to not blow vape smoke into their Xbox Series X. 

The statement comes after videos started going around showing smoke emitting from the newly-released next-gen console. It was later debunked that people were apparently turning the vertically-standing console off and blowing smoke directly into the vents to create this effect. 

The Xbox Series X was released on November 10, and while the smoking issue appears to be fake, the company wants to let gamers know that they're here if any "non-vape related" problems were to arise.

A potentially real issue seems to involve the sound coming from the disc drive when it's operating.

Related Stories

Feature
Xbox Series X Review: Everything You Need to Know About Microsoft's Next-Gen Console
Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for November 2020
Dwayne Johnson Surprises Children's Hospitals With Custom Xbox Series X Consoles

Also Watch

Close
News