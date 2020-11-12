Microsoft begrudgingly released a statement Wednesday telling people to not blow vape smoke into their Xbox Series X.

The statement comes after videos started going around showing smoke emitting from the newly-released next-gen console. It was later debunked that people were apparently turning the vertically-standing console off and blowing smoke directly into the vents to create this effect.

The Xbox Series X was released on November 10, and while the smoking issue appears to be fake, the company wants to let gamers know that they're here if any "non-vape related" problems were to arise.

A potentially real issue seems to involve the sound coming from the disc drive when it's operating.