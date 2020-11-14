People Magazine has confirmed that Larsa Pippen has contracted COVID-19.

The estranged wife of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen revealed that she had the coronavirus on Friday via a now-deleted post to her Instagram Stories.

"I’ve been battling Covid for a week," Pippen wrote on a picture that showed her legs. "It’s no joke I’ve never felt pain like this!"

Friday was the first day that Pippen mentioned the illness, but she had been posting updates regarding her health and the state of the world throughout the week.

"Pray, then let it go. Don’t try and manipulate or force the outcome. Just trust God to open the right time. Amen," she wrote in a post on Thursday.

Pippen's diagnosis comes as a second lockdown is looming. President-elect Joe Biden has crafted a transition team focused on curbing the coronavirus which includes the director of the Center of Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, Dr. Michael Osterholm. During an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Wednesday, Osterholm says that a 4-6 week lockdown could curb the pandemic and get the virus under control.

"We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies, to medium-sized companies or city, state, county governments. We could do all of that," he explained. "If we did that, then we could lockdown for four to six weeks and if we did that, we could drive the numbers down."

Although this team has developed a plan, President Trump has not conceded to his loss. As a result, they have been locked out of important data and information needed to solidify the plan and put it in motion.