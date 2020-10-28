Fresh off the unveiling of a teaser trailer for the long-awaited third entry in the Man on the Moon trilogy, Kid Cudi has announced the impending launch of a new interactive live music app.

The artist-empowering endeavor, tailor-made for the pandemic era, is called Encore and sees Cudi linking up with previous collaborator Ian Edelman and start-up veteran Jonathan Gray.

"The energy from a concert is undeniable, both for the fans and artists,” Cudi said Wednesday. “I am excited to launch Encore to help bring the live music experience back to our fans. Encore is committed to empowering both established and new artists and delivering the best mobile music experience out there."

Cudi, a co-founder, will also be part of the Encore team in a Chief Creative Officer capacity. Gray, meanwhile, serves as CEO with Edelman aboard as President.

The Encore app is built around the idea of allowing artists to release new music, talk with fans, and host live shows from anywhere. Fans will be able to interact and also contribute their own content to artist and/or event-centered communities, as well as have a shot at bagging exclusive merchandise.

"Our goal is to transfer the same energy we get from live music into a mobile experience, controlled entirely by the artists themselves. We make it easy for the artist and fun for the fan," Edelman said.

Following the closing of a $2 million seed round led by the Battery Ventures firm earlier this year, the Encore experience is currently available in private beta form. Artists and fans can sign-up for a possible early invite by clicking here.